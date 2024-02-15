Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Sutter Gold Mining Inc Issued By Cormark (CVE:SGM)

Sutter Gold Mining Inc (CVE:SGM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sutter Gold Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Cormark also issued estimates for Sutter Gold Mining’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
Sutter Gold Mining (CVE:SGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.29). The business had revenue of C$129.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$163.70 million.
Sutter Gold Mining Stock Performance
Sutter Gold Mining Company Profile
Sutter Gold Mining Inc, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its primary asset is the Lincoln Mine project that covers 711 acre block of surface and mineral rights located to the southeast of Sacramento, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sutter Gold Mining
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Pfizer at 10-year support: Is it a massive buy opportunity?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Restaurant Brands expands its Burger King franchise empire
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Gene therapy: Why does it cost millions for a single treatment?
Receive News & Ratings for Sutter Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutter Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.