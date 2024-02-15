Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for AstraZeneca PLC Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for AstraZeneca in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.54. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $191.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,350,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,315,000 after purchasing an additional 46,433 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $14,314,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,729,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,604,000 after purchasing an additional 333,310 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

