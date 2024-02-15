Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Issued By William Blair

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Leidos in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $7.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on LDOS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.58.

Leidos Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:LDOS opened at $121.50 on Thursday. Leidos has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.83, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Leidos by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.16%.

About Leidos

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.