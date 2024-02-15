Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a report released on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.73. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $20.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.26.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $305.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.60. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $314.82.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,812. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,898,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,474,000 after buying an additional 213,172 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after purchasing an additional 456,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,975,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,861,000 after purchasing an additional 149,750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,503,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,890 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,773,000 after purchasing an additional 64,029 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

