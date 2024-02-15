Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Medpace Holdings, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Medpace in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Medpace’s current full-year earnings is $10.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.93 EPS.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 70.16%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MEDP. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MEDP

Medpace Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $389.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.29. Medpace has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $395.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.48 and a 200 day moving average of $275.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 28.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Medpace by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Medpace by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total transaction of $6,945,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,689,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,724,176.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total value of $6,945,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,689,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,724,176.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,391 shares of company stock valued at $37,490,151. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.