Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Lifted by Analyst

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) – Roth Capital raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Molson Coors Beverage in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Molson Coors Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TAP. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.75. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 13.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

