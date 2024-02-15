Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for PACCAR Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PACCAR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $7.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.37 EPS.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.32.

PACCAR Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $106.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $107.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PACCAR by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after buying an additional 7,020,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,209,000 after buying an additional 364,109 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in PACCAR by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,116,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PACCAR by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,079,000 after buying an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at $682,161.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $742,125.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,161.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

About PACCAR

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

