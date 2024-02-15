Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CAKE. TheStreet lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.85.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $33.80 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average is $32.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,863,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 30,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 21,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

