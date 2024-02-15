Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

United Airlines stock opened at $42.83 on Thursday. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,248.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,768 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,549,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

