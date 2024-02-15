Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Akoustis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 226.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Aichele acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 334,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,311. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Akoustis Technologies news, EVP David Aichele bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 334,622 shares in the company, valued at $167,311. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy bought 1,310,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,222,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $750,000 and sold 7,000 shares valued at $4,481. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

