Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for STMicroelectronics Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for STMicroelectronics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 12th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now anticipates that the semiconductor producer will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for STMicroelectronics’ current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on STM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 129,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after buying an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $579,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,117,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 103,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

