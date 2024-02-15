Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.47% of Quanta Services worth $128,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.27.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Quanta Services stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $211.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.78 and its 200 day moving average is $194.40. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.33 and a 1-year high of $219.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

