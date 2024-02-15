Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.21

Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as high as C$0.25. Questerre Energy shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 2,089 shares changing hands.

Questerre Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.13 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Questerre Energy Company Profile

Questerre Energy Corporation acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,960 acres located in Kakwa, west central Alberta, including a 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,400 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

