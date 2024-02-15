Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Acquires 73 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 70.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $2,770,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total transaction of $962,812.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,368.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,168,751. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $331.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.14. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.46 and a 12-month high of $338.45. The firm has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,574.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Raymond James began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.26.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

