Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 77.9% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $129.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,390. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.93. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $91.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

