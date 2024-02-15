Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Acquires Shares of 535 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $459.70. 1,573,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,371,066. The firm has a market cap of $367.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $462.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

