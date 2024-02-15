Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its holdings in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Materialise were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTLS. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Materialise by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,057,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 27,627 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,938,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 27.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 96,700 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 380,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 56,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.99. 28,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,922. The stock has a market cap of $353.83 million, a P/E ratio of 116.62 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Materialise NV has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

