Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 843 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,269,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Illumina by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $242,758,000 after purchasing an additional 964,709 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,798,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $649,525,000 after purchasing an additional 544,786 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. Citigroup raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank raised Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

Illumina Stock Performance

Illumina stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.94. 568,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,583. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.85. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

