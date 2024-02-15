Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Has $267,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 301.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 221,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 33,403 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 36,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

MPC stock traded up $2.53 on Thursday, reaching $172.41. 831,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,395. The company has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $173.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.63.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

