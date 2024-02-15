Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Has $413,000 Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 163.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEYS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.17. 468,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,953. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $189.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.85 and its 200 day moving average is $141.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

