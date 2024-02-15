Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Block were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Block by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,699.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,699.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $384,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 280,208 shares in the company, valued at $19,054,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,303. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.50. 4,799,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,859,078. The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $83.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.25.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

