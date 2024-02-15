Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Lowers Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 879.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,231,000 after purchasing an additional 199,875 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,696,000 after purchasing an additional 195,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $77,909,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,752.50.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $21.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,768.27. 136,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,619. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,651.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,447.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of 89.37, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,800.09.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

