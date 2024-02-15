Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Sells 161 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $600,504,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,080,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,951,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Workday by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,712,000 after purchasing an additional 537,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $304.51. 641,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.06 and a 52 week high of $308.95. The company has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,259.33, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.61.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDAY

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.