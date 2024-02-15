Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Sells 170 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,231,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $305,570,000 after acquiring an additional 41,936 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 598,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,604,000 after acquiring an additional 80,831 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Danaher by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 724,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $179,733,000 after acquiring an additional 137,743 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2,273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $249.79. 832,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $184.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $251.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.69 and its 200-day moving average is $231.46.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

