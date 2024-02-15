Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Sells 183 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after acquiring an additional 163,932 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $153.50. 750,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,062. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.74. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $153.74. The company has a market cap of $107.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

