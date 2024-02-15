Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Sells 199 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. trimmed its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Moderna by 173.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRNA traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,973,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,322. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.31. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $176.20. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

