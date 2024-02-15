Randall J. Hogan Sells 184,572 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) Director Randall J. Hogan sold 184,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $11,818,145.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,976.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

nVent Electric Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $63.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average of $55.01.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $863,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 308,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,202,000 after purchasing an additional 50,549 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,410,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,358,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,772,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,723,000 after purchasing an additional 31,621 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Further Reading

