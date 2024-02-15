Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:RDI opened at $2.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. Reading International has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.61.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 61.81% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
