Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Price Performance

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $2.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. Reading International has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 61.81% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Reading International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reading International in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Reading International by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Reading International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

