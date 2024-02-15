Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) EVP Jerrald R. Morton Sells 2,992 Shares of Stock

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 2.1 %

RRX stock opened at $153.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.33, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $166.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.65.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -160.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RRX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regal Rexnord

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.