Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Rekor Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Rekor Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Rekor Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 89.12% and a negative net margin of 137.04%.

REKR opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. Rekor Systems has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 233.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.

