Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $327.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $327.00 and last traded at $326.43, with a volume of 74724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $294.65.

RS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.10.

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $2,839,631.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,333.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,890.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $2,839,631.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,333.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 26,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth $166,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 60,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

