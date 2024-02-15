Relx Plc (LON:REL) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 41.80 Per Share

Relx Plc (LON:RELGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 41.80 ($0.53) per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $17.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of REL opened at GBX 3,300 ($41.68) on Thursday. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 2,414 ($30.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,430 ($43.32). The stock has a market cap of £62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,665.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,182.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,924.13.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Relx from GBX 3,270 ($41.30) to GBX 3,300 ($41.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,755.78 ($34.80).

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

