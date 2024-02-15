RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stake Increased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.05% of RenaissanceRe worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 205.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 519.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

RNR opened at $228.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.40. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $174.22 and a 52 week high of $235.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 2.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.90.

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total transaction of $200,279.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,565.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,479 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

