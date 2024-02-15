ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Short Interest Update

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNW. Mizuho raised their price objective on ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.55.

RNW traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,863. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.60 and a beta of 0.96. ReNew Energy Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $345.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.92 million. ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.86%.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

