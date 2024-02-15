Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for HealthEquity, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s FY2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $80.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,812. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth $5,162,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth $796,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,743,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,093,000 after purchasing an additional 100,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 41,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

