Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.53. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $17.99 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.38 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.74.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $169.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 673,446 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $104,439,000 after acquiring an additional 194,935 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,303,000. Mango Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,481,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,916 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 543.3% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.