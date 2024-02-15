Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for DRI Healthcare Trust (DHT.UN)

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE: DHT.UN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/2/2024 – DRI Healthcare Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.50 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2024 – DRI Healthcare Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2024 – DRI Healthcare Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2024 – DRI Healthcare Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2024 – DRI Healthcare Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

DRI Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of DHT.UN stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$14.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,101. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.05. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of C$7.16 and a 12-month high of C$14.86.

DRI Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. DRI Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

