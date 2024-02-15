Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.280-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.480-1.880 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

NYSE:REZI traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.77. 833,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,131. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.78. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $21.92.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,141,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,652,000 after purchasing an additional 286,247 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 48.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,848,000 after buying an additional 2,918,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,813,000 after buying an additional 204,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,544,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,349,000 after acquiring an additional 606,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,733,000 after acquiring an additional 125,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

