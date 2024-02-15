ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam boosted its stake in ResMed by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in ResMed by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in ResMed by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in ResMed by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $183.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $243.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.74%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.30.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

