Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of QSR opened at $76.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $59.99 and a 12-month high of $79.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on QSR. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.19.

Insider Activity

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,299.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $205,307.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,299.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $107,720.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 970.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

