Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 3127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.79.
Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. Its lead drug is apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.
