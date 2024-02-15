Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16. Retractable Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 26.86%.
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
