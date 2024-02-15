Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16. Retractable Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 26.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

About Retractable Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVP. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $880,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Retractable Technologies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 122,231 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Retractable Technologies by 512.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 90,267 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 248.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 86,900 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Retractable Technologies by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

