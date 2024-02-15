Reviewing BPI Energy (OTCMKTS:BPIGF) & Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

BPI Energy (OTCMKTS:BPIGF – Get Free Report) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get BPI Energy alerts:

Risk and Volatility

BPI Energy has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BPI Energy N/A N/A N/A Birchcliff Energy 9.66% 3.59% 2.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BPI Energy and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares BPI Energy and Birchcliff Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BPI Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Birchcliff Energy $1.03 billion 0.93 $505.23 million $0.23 15.57

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than BPI Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BPI Energy and Birchcliff Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BPI Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Birchcliff Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33

Birchcliff Energy has a consensus price target of $5.35, indicating a potential upside of 49.44%.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats BPI Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BPI Energy

(Get Free Report)

BPI Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, BPI Energy, Inc., engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of coalbed methane (CBM) properties in the United States. It owns approximately 500,000 acres of CBM rights in the Illinois Basin. The company also has interests in Southern Illinois Basin project covering approximately 10,000 acres in the southern part of the Illinois Basin; the Northern Illinois Basin project covering 353,531 acres in Montgomery, Shelby, Christian, Fayette, and Macoupin Counties in Illinois; and the Western Illinois Basin project covering 135,948 acres in Clinton, Washington, Marion, and Perry Counties in Illinois. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Solon, Ohio.

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta. Its asset portfolio also includes various other properties, including the Elmworth and Progress areas of Alberta. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for BPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.