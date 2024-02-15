Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,298 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Arista Networks worth $85,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $728,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Arista Networks by 9.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 925,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,304,000 after purchasing an additional 81,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $265.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.18. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $292.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total value of $5,686,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total value of $111,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,534 shares of company stock valued at $45,146,543. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.