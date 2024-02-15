Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,814 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $78,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, February 9th. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

STZ stock opened at $243.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.15 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

