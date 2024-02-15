Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,065,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $83,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $80.58 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.38.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

