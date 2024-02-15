Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,372 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Corteva worth $70,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Corteva by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in Corteva by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 103.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Corteva Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $54.08 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $64.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

