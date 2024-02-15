Rhumbline Advisers Has $66.94 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,803 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $66,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,404,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,834,000 after buying an additional 40,685 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 31,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 451,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,266,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 74,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 159,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS stock opened at $90.84 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.88. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

