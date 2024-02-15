Rhumbline Advisers Has $73.77 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,910 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $73,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,045 shares of company stock valued at $23,391,963 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $216.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $218.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.21 and a 200-day moving average of $178.03.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

