Rhumbline Advisers Has $76.63 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,131,291 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,042 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $76,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $76.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $78.93.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.